Spotify gets new Your Library feature

Spotify has announced that it is launching a new version of its Your Library feature, this new version is being rolled out to mobile users on iOS and Android.

The new Your Library feature is designed to be more streamlined and it comes with a new design and also a range of new features.

Here is what is included in the update:

A streamlined way to browse and search your entire collection—both music and podcasts—in one place.

New dynamic filters to help you browse that collection. Choose between album, artist, playlist, or podcast to see the audio you’ve saved that matches. Then, if you’re on the go, simply tap the Downloaded filter to view all your content available offline* at once.

Better sorting options. Choose between viewing your audio alphabetically, by recently played, or by creator name. Now that’s organized.

More control and easier access to what you listen to most. Choose up to four playlists, albums, or podcast shows to keep pinned for instant access so you can quickly dive back into that work playlist or sleep podcast. Simply swipe right on these items to see the “pin” option.

Use the new Grid view to sort through your liked content in a more visual way with large-tiled album, playlist, and podcast cover art.

You can find out more information about the new Your Library feature for Spotify over at their website at the link below.

Source Spotify

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals