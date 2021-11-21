Sportmate 5 wearable robotic exoskeleton for fitness and sports training

Athletes and fitness enthusiasts looking to push their training to the next level may be interested in a unique consumer exoskeleton in the form of the Sportsman 5. Designed to enhance fitness, hiking and more the lightweight wearable robotic exoskeleton launched via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website and has already blasted past its require pledge goal raising over $100,000 with still 34 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $899 or £669 (depending on current exchange rates).

Robotic exoskeleton for sports training and more

“Introducing SPORTSMATE 5, the world’s first and lightest portable wearable robotic exoskeleton made for consumers. It’s form-fitting functionality makes every stride comfortable with controllable resistance and assistance to achieve your fitness goals. From distance to strength-training, SPORTSMATE 5 covers it all. SPORTSMATE 5 has three subsystems: the gait controller system (central controller), the actuator system, and the energy system. In outdoor mode, your gait behavior will be detected by sensors and processed by our AI algorithm. Then the controller will send signals to the drivers so that motors can deliver appropriate assistance to you.”

Assuming that the Enhanced Robotics funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Enhanced Robotics Exoskeleton project review the promotional video below.

“Assistance from the 2 actuators lift your legs and push them forward to make every step light as air. You will feel much easier while walking, going upstairs and uphill. Get rid of gulping air, sweating all over, and slow walking. Resistance in outdoor mode increases your stability by holding your body and absorbing the shaking while going downstairs or downhill. In a word, outdoor mode of SPORTSMATE 5 helps decrease strain & increase distance and lets you enjoy the fun of outdoor activities, like hiking, trekking, backpacking, even mountaineering!”

“Here is where our resistance actuators shine. Fitness Mode focuses on burning more calories and gaining more muscle strength in less time than a traditional workout routine. Resistance comes from different forms for our exoskeleton: extension and flexion. You are free to choose the resistance that fits your routine best for incredible results, for example, choose extension resistance while doing half-squats to train your gluteal muscle or use flexion resistance on leg raising training to strengthen the hamstring tendon. The accessories can be quickly assembled to Sportsmate 5.

After that, you can put on the device as usual and fasten the shoulder strap of the weight-lifting accessory. Then, the device can assist you in straightening your back up during weight lifting so that you can feel more accessible and decrease the risks of back injury. While you are holding the weight and walking with that, our device will continually assist you based on our innovative algorithm of “Holding condition” & “Walking Condition.” No weird feelings, and you can walk as usual.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Exoskeleton, jump over to the official Enhanced Robotics crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

