V-Powerbuds Pro sports earbuds track oxygen levels and heart rate

V-Powerbuds Pro are new sports earbuds that are capable of not only tracking your heart rate but also oxygen within your body and and respiration rates as you work out. Packed with features such as on and off-line voice control the true wireless earbuds have launched via Kickstarter with earlybird pledges available from $89 and worldwide delivery expected to take place during May 2020.

Early backers can benefit from a massive 40% discount from the recommended retail price of $149. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the noise isolation technology, Qualcomm aptX decoder and sports features of the V-Powerbuds Pro sports earbuds.

“Enjoy an active lifestyle with secure-fitting earbuds, thanks to the specially designed sport ear hooks that hold firmly when you are on the move. Whether you’re jogging or working out at the gym, our cordless earbuds stay snugly in your ears while you’re in motion – ensuring that you never miss a beat. Let the music power you through your entire workout. “

“Just like you, we love jogging and exercising with music. The right soundtrack makes working out 10x more motivating and most importantly, it helps keep you going longer. Along with good tunes, a heart rate monitor is vital for those who are serious about training. Tracking the major fitness metrics such as heart rate, oxygen uptake and respiration, improve your exercise efficiency and help you train with purpose.

Now V-Powerbuds Pro combines both great sound and valuable workout analytics. It tracks your fitness data – heart rate, oxygen uptake and respiration rate through an innovative biologically-designed set of earbuds. Thanks to its Bio-signal tracking, V-Powerbuds Pro will help you meet your exercise goals and improve your training performance. At the same time, you can enjoy your favorite music and talk on the phone without the need to touch a single button.”

Source: Kickstarter

