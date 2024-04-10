Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport earbuds with integrated heart rate sensor

Imagine a workout where every heartbeat and every stride is in perfect harmony with your favorite tunes. The latest Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport earbuds are designed to be the pulse of your exercise routine, offering unparalleled sound quality and integrated sensors that track your performance with precision. Whether you’re a professional athlete or a fitness enthusiast, the MOMENTUM Sport earbuds are here to transform your training sessions into an immersive sonic experience.

The ergonomic design of the new Sennheiser MOMENTUM ensures a secure and comfortable fit, no matter how vigorous your movements become. The sleek, streamlined shape of the earbuds allows them to sit snugly in your ears, eliminating any distractions and allowing you to focus solely on your performance.

Integrated performance tracking sensors — measure your heart rate and body temperature using in-ear sensors

Sennheiser sound, tuned for sports — elevate your performance with clear sound and powerful bass in sports mode

Adaptive ANC — stay focused in noisy gyms or outdoor spaces with active noise cancellation that adapts to your surroundings

Secure fit ideal for a wide range of sports — chose your ear fin and ear tip size for lasting fit

Shock, dust, and sweat resistance — don’t worry about water or dust with the IP55-rated water-resistant acoustic design.

Sports ecosystem compatibility — use with leading sports watches, apps, and fitness equipment via Bluetooth

Unleash the Power of High-Fidelity Audio

With the Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport earbuds, you’ll be treated to an unparalleled audio experience that will redefine the way you enjoy sound during your workouts. These earbuds feature advanced driver technology that delivers a wide frequency response, ensuring that every nuance of your favorite tracks is reproduced with stunning clarity and depth.

Imagine the pulsating bassline of your go-to workout playlist reverberating through your body, igniting a surge of adrenaline that propels you through even the most challenging sets. The MOMENTUM Sport earbuds excel at delivering powerful, distortion-free bass that adds an extra dimension to your music, making you feel as though you’re in the center of a live performance.

But it’s not just about the bass—these earbuds also shine in the midrange and treble frequencies, offering a well-balanced and detailed sound signature that brings out the best in every genre. Whether you’re listening to heart-pumping electronic beats, motivational podcasts, or soothing ambient soundscapes, the MOMENTUM Sport earbuds will immerse you in a world of exceptional audio quality.

In addition to their outstanding sound quality, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport earbuds are equipped with innovative sensors that seamlessly integrate with your existing fitness ecosystem. The built-in photoplethysmography (PPG) heart rate sensor continuously monitors your pulse, providing accurate real-time data that can be synced with your favorite fitness apps and devices.

Integrated Heart Rate Monitor

Imagine being able to track your heart rate zones effortlessly, ensuring that you’re training at the optimal intensity level for your goals. The MOMENTUM Sport earbuds make this possible, giving you the tools you need to take your workouts to the next level.

But the innovation doesn’t stop there—these earbuds also feature advanced three-axis accelerometers that enable intuitive gesture control. With a simple tap or swipe, you can adjust volume, skip tracks, or even answer calls without ever having to reach for your phone. This hands-free convenience allows you to stay focused on your workout, minimizing interruptions and maximizing your performance.

Engineered for Endurance and Durability

As an athlete or fitness enthusiast, you demand equipment that can keep up with your intense training sessions. The Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport earbuds are built to withstand even the most challenging conditions, thanks to their IP55 sweat and water resistance rating. Whether you’re powering through a high-intensity interval training session or running in the rain, these earbuds will remain firmly in place, delivering uninterrupted audio performance.

The earbuds’ shock-proof chassis ensures that they can handle the rigors of your active lifestyle, while the long-lasting battery life of up to 6 hours on a single charge (extendable to 24 hours with the charging case) means you can tackle even the longest workouts without worrying about running out of power. And when you do need to recharge, the MOMENTUM Sport earbuds offer quick charging capabilities, providing up to 45 minutes of playback with just a 10-minute charge.



