Spofec Rolls Royce Black Badge Ghost has 706 HP

Spofec has unveiled its latest modified Rolls Royce, the Spofec Rolls Royce Black Badge Ghost and the car gets a number of upgrades over the standard car.

The Spofec Rolls Royce Black Badge Ghost comes with 706 horsepower and 1,002 Nm of torque, the car gets a new sports exhaust with an electronic sound management system.

It also comes with a range of carbon upgrades and it features new 22-inch forged wheels and more, it looks impressive from the photos.

Twelve cylinders, a displacement of 6.75 liters and two turbochargers: There are reserves slumbering in the engine of the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost, which the SPOFEC powerplant engineers use to provide owners of this luxury sedan and their passengers even more driving fun. Without impairing its silkiness and durability, of course.

The Black Badge Ghost produces 441 kW / 600 hp ex-factory. In SPOFEC specification, it puts out 106 more horsepower and consequently 519 kW / 706 hp at a low 5,400 rpm. Peak torque also grows, by 102 to 1,002 Nm at a low 2,400 revolutions. In perfect interaction with the eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, the SPOFEC-refined sedan weighing some 2.5 metric tons accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds. The top speed remains electronically limited to 250 km/h to protect the tires.

You can find out more details about the new Spofec Rolls Royce Black Badge over at the Spofec website at the link below.

