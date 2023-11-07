Spofec Overdose S is a Rolls Royce Cullinan with 707 HP

Spofec is introducing an upgraded version of the Rolls Royce Cullinan, the Spofec Overdose S, and the car will come with an impressive 707 horsepower and 1,060 Nm of torque, it also comes with a widebody kit and more.

The new Spofec Overdose S is equipped with 24-inch hi-tech alloys and the car also gets a range of other upgrades, it features a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.6 seconds which is impressive for such a large SUV.

The new SPOFEC OVERDOSE S pictured here is based on the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan. The engine specialists of the German automotive tuner developed a performance upgrade for the 6.7-liter, twin-turbo V12 that offers efficiency, durability and daily practicality in equal measure. It boosts the peak output of this engine by 78 kW / 107 hp and produces an additional 160 Nm of torque.

To this end they connect a plug-and-play SPOFEC N-TRONIC auxiliary control unit to the engine electronics of the SUV. This module introduces new maps for injection and ignition into the system and also increases the maximum boost pressure.

You can find out more information about the new Spofec Overdose S SUV over at the Novitec website at tyhe link below, as yet there are no details on pricing, but you know this is going to be an expensive SUV.

Source Novitec



