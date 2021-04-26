Spofec Overdose is based on the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Wraith

Spofec have announced a limited edition version of the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Wraith, the Spofec Overdose and just three examples will be made.

The Spofec Overdose comes with 22 inched forged wheels and a carbon fiber wide body, it also comes with a tuned twin turbo V12 that produces 717 horsepower.

Black, wide, powerful and exclusive: SPOFEC offers a strictly limited edition of only three SPOFEC OVERDOSE models worldwide based on the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Wraith. The thrilling looks of this GT are coined by the spectacular widebody version with components made of carbon and 22-inch SPOFEC SP2 hi-tech forged wheels, which Vossen produces especially for this supercar. The coupe’s twelve-cylinder twin-turbo powerplant is uprated to 527 kW / 717 hp peak power and a peak torque of 986 Nm. This enables the OVERDOSE to sprint from rest to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds. In addition, there is a lowering module for the air suspension, which lowers the ride height of the two-door by about 40 millimeters.

You can find out more details about the new Spofec Overdose over at Spofec at the link below, there are no details on how much it will cost.

Source Novitec

