Spiral 2020 horror film trailer released by Lionsgate starring Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock

Lionsgate Movies has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming horror movie starring Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock. Spiral will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide on May 15th, 2020 and serve as the ninth installment in the Saw franchise. Spiral is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman and written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger and stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson, and is produced by the original SAW team of Mark Burg and Oren Koules.

“A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.”

Source : YouTube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals