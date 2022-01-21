SPINN camera strap makes carrying your mirrorless more comfortable

Photographers looking for a more comfortable way to carry their Mirrorless or DSLR camera while keeping it easily accessible. Might be interested to know that the SPINN CP.02 camera strap has now transitioned from Kickstarter to Indiegogo and is once again available at discounted prices for a limited time. The camera strap transfers the weight of the camera from the top to the bottom allowing it to hang more comfortably from the unique camera strap whether you are walking, cycling or sightseeing.

Comfortable camera strap

Designed to be the perfect camera carrying system the SPINN CP.02 makes your camera instantly accessible and secure in any position. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $45 or £33 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Let your camera rest bombproof in any position without swinging or slipping, and enjoy unrestricted access and perfect view of all controls. The SPINN CP.02 camera carry system connects to the bottom of your camera and feels intuitively true and incredibly good from the first moment. Put the strap where it belongs. At the bottom of your camera – and let your cam connect perfectly with your body. In every situation, with every move you make.”

If the SPINN CP.02 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the SPINN CP.02 camera strap project checkout the promotional video below.

“This system is made to fit any DSLR or mirrorless camera. Instant battery access* & Arca quickmount included. The adjustable comfort strap can be used as a sling, neck, or shoulder strap. Two quick-adjusters provide easy reconfiguration at any time. You can use the CP.02 components separately, but together they are unbeatable. Enjoy the freedom while all controls of your camera are freely accessible without tangling with your strap.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the camera strap, jump over to the official SPINN CP.02 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals