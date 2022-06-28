SPINN protective wrap is perfect for cameras, tablets, gadgets and more

The designers at SPINN have returned to Kickstarter for 1/3 time to launch their new product in the form of a protective wrap that can be used to protect your camera, lenses, tablet, phone or anything else by simply wrapping it in a protective layer. The protection wrap is made from a reusable “self-adhesive” material that allows it to grip itself in any orientation and will safely hold your camera, tablet or gadget in place. Protecting it from scratches bumps and knocks in your bag. Check out the video below to learn more.

“Photo, travel, outdoor – there is so much equipment that deserves better protection on your trips… You don´t want to be super careful, you don´t have lots of space and time? Well, basically it’s super easy…. The SPINN CW.01 is a completely self-adhesive protective wrap for all devices that deserve special care. With its snug fit, its easy adaptability and the three available sizes, the SPINN CW.01 protective wrap simply fits everything: from glasses to your camera equipment and even a full size laptop or tripod.”

Assuming that the SPINN funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the SPINN camera protective wrap project review the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $19 or £14 (depending on current exchange rates).

SPINN Protective Wrap

“No matter what you want to pack with the SPINN CW.01 – its adhesive force will hold – under almost any load. In this video, you will get an impression of how strongly the SPINN CW.01 encloses even heavy objects. Lenses, monitors or glasses… The CW.01 is an ideal cleaning cloth for your device. With its soft structure and the large surface area, it gently absorbs all residues on glass and plastic surfaces.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the camera protective wrap, jump over to the official SPINN crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

