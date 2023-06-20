Spider-Man 2 game release date set for October 20th

Sony has announced that the new highly anticipated Spider-Man 2 game will be officially launching in a few months time and will be available exclusively on the PlayStation 5. The Spider-Man 2 game release date is set for October 20, 2023 and follows on from the previous two games in the franchise Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020.

“. Built from the ground up for PlayStation 5 console, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will unlock the power of the console with better visuals, faster web swinging (and web wings!), 3D Audio, and near-instant character switching. We speak for all our collaborators and friends at PlayStation and Marvel Games, when we say that we cannot wait for you to get your hands on this incredible single-player open-world experience.”

Spider-Man 2 game release date

“In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, players will get to experience Marvel’s New York as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. As you saw in the PlayStation Showcase last month – the main storyline of the game will have you take control of both Spider-Men at different points of the campaign. In the open world, you will be able to switch nearly instantly between them as you explore Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn. Both Spider-Men have stories and missions in the world exclusive to each of them.”

“Kraven’s Hunters are in pursuit of Dr. Curt Connors, AKA The Lizard, and Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, need to stop them.”

“In addition to our launch date, we are excited to walk you through your options for experiencing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Pre-orders will opened yesterday (June 16th, 2023) at all participating retailers, PlayStation Store, and direct.playstation.com.

Pre-Orders will go live at 10:00 AM local time on June 16, 2023 (10am EDT/ 7am PDT in U.S.). Fans who pre-order any version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will receive an early unlock Arachknight Suit for Peter with 3 additional color variants, an early unlock Shadow Spider Suit for Miles with 3 additional color variants, an early unlock Web Grabber gadget, and 3 skill points to get you started!”

Source : Sony



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals