Speed Test: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Flip 6

In this comprehensive speed test video, Nick Ackerman puts two of Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones head-to-head: the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Both devices boast innovative hardware and innovative features, but which one comes out on top in terms of performance and user experience? Let’s dive in and find out.

Device Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are powered by the state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPUs, ensuring lightning-fast processing speeds and smooth multitasking. Both devices are equipped with a generous 12 GB of RAM, allowing for seamless switching between apps and effortless handling of demanding tasks. While the S24 Ultra sports a larger display and an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security and convenience, the Z Flip 6 stands out with its foldable design, featuring a practical cover screen and a reliable hardware-based fingerprint sensor.

Bootup and Unlocking

In our tests, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 demonstrated a slight advantage in terms of bootup speed, starting up a fraction of a second faster than the S24 Ultra. However, both devices offer swift and secure unlocking options, including facial recognition and fingerprint scanning. The S24 Ultra’s in-display fingerprint sensor provides a more streamlined and futuristic experience, while the Z Flip 6’s hardware-based fingerprint sensor offers a familiar and reliable alternative.

Display and Usability

The S24 Ultra’s expansive display proves advantageous for users who prioritize immersive content consumption and comfortable reading. Its wider screen real estate allows for a more engaging experience when browsing the web, watching videos, or working on documents. On the other hand, the Z Flip 6’s foldable design offers unparalleled portability, making it an ideal choice for users who value compactness and ease of carrying. The device’s cover screen adds an extra layer of convenience, allowing users to quickly check notifications, control music playback, or snap selfies without unfolding the main display.

Performance in Apps

When it comes to running everyday apps and performing basic tasks, both the S24 Ultra and the Z Flip 6 excel, delivering snappy performance and smooth navigation. However, the S24 Ultra takes the lead in more demanding applications and benchmarks, showcasing superior application efficiency and raw processing power. This makes it the preferred choice for power users who frequently engage in resource-intensive activities such as gaming, video editing, or running multiple apps simultaneously.

RAM Management

Samsung has optimized the RAM management on both the S24 Ultra and the Z Flip 6, ensuring that multiple apps remain open and responsive without significant lag or stuttering. Users can seamlessly switch between apps, pick up where they left off, and enjoy a fluid multitasking experience on either device. The ample 12 GB of RAM on both smartphones provides a solid foundation for smooth performance, even when running memory-hungry applications.

Internet Browsing and Connectivity

In our internet browsing and connectivity tests, both the S24 Ultra and the Z Flip 6 demonstrated excellent performance. While there were minor variations in Wi-Fi speed between the two devices, these differences were negligible in real-world usage scenarios. Users can expect fast page loading times, smooth scrolling, and reliable network performance on either smartphone, ensuring a seamless browsing experience whether connected to Wi-Fi or cellular networks.

Camera Performance

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the S24 Ultra’s superior camera quality and advanced features. With its innovative sensor technology, improved low-light performance, and versatile shooting modes, the S24 Ultra delivers stunning photos and videos in various lighting conditions. While the Z Flip 6’s camera setup may not be as technically advanced, it offers unique and innovative selfie options thanks to its cover screen. Users can easily frame and capture self-portraits using the cover screen as a viewfinder, adding a fun and creative twist to their photography experience.

Heat Management

Effective heat management is crucial for sustained performance, especially during prolonged usage or demanding tasks. In this regard, the S24 Ultra showcases better thermal control, efficiently dissipating heat and maintaining optimal performance levels even under heavy load. The Z Flip 6, while still capable, tends to generate more heat and may exhibit slight throttling under stress, potentially impacting performance during extended gaming sessions or resource-intensive tasks.

Conclusion

Both the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 offer impressive performance and unique features, catering to different user preferences and needs.

S24 Ultra:

Excels in overall performance, heat management, and camera quality.

Ideal for users who demand top-tier performance and advanced features.

Suitable for power users, photographers, and those who prioritize a larger display.

Z Flip 6:

Stands out with its unique portability and innovative foldable design.

Perfect for users who value compactness and a novel form factor.

Offers convenient features like the cover screen for quick access to notifications and selfies.

Ultimately, the choice between the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 depends on your specific needs and preferences. If you prioritize raw performance, advanced camera capabilities, and a larger display, the S24 Ultra is the way to go. However, if you value portability, innovative design, and unique features like the cover screen, the Z Flip 6 is an excellent choice. Regardless of which device you choose, you can expect a premium smartphone experience with innovative technology and impressive performance.

Source & Image Credit: Nick Ackerman



