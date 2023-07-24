Speed Test: Nothing Phone 2 vs iPhone 14 Plus

The new Nothing Phone 2 smartphone launched recently and now we get to find out how the device compares to the iPhone 14 Plus in a new speed test video. The video below from Phone Buff puts the two handsets side by side to see which of the two devices is the fastest.

The Nothing Phone 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and it comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage, the handset comes with a 6.7-inch display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, the device is running Android 13.

The iPhone 14 Plus comes with an Apple A15 Bionic processor and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, and it features a 6.7-inch display that has a resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels. Let’s find out how the two handsets perform side by side.

As we can see from the video, the Nothing Phone 2 was the quickest of the two handsets in the first round with a time of 02:01.78, the iPhone was four seconds slower in the first round with a time of 02:05.36.

In the second round, the Nothing Phone 2 had a time of 00:49.06 and the iPhone a time of 00:51.55, giving the Nothing Phone 2 a total time of 2:50.85 and the iPhone 14 Plus a total time of 2:56.92, so the Nothing Phone 2 is the clear winner in this speed test.

Source & Image Credit: PhoneBuff



