Apple iPhone 14 Plus now available

Apple launched its new iPhone 14 range last month, although the iPhone 14 Plus only went on sale last Friday the 7th of October.

The handset is now available to buy worldwide and prices for the device start at £949 in the UK, the handset comes with a 6.7-inch display.

“iPhone 14 Plus brings the larger 6.7-inch display and the best battery life ever on an iPhone to more people,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. “This is a great option for customers who want a much larger screen in a light and durable aluminum design with big enhancements to all cameras, excellent performance, essential safety capabilities, and 5G. Whether a customer is upgrading to a new iPhone or trying iPhone for the first time, iPhone 14 Plus is a huge upgrade and an unbeatable choice.”

The advanced camera system on iPhone 14 Plus boasts a giant leap in low-light performance thanks to Photonic Engine, the new enhanced image pipeline. Photonic Engine applies Deep Fusion earlier in the imaging process, delivering brighter, more true-to-life colours and beautifully detailed textures in mid- to lower-light scenes. This benefits photos across all cameras, delivering 2x better low-light performance on the Ultra Wide camera and new front TrueDepth camera, and 2.5x on the new Main camera.

You can find out more information about the new iPhone 14 Plus smartphone over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals