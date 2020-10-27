Speed Test: iPhone 12 vs iPhone 6S (Video)

We recently saw a speed test of the new iPhone 12 up against the iPhone 11 and now we have another test of the iPhone 12 vs iPhone 6S.

The iPhone 6S is the oldest iPhone that can run the current iOS 14, so both handsets are running the same software. The iPhone 6S was released five years ago in 2015, lets find out how the two handsets compare.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As expected the iPhone 12 was the first of the two handsets to boot up to not by a massive amount, it is obviously faster in all of the tests than the older iPhone 6S.

The iPhone 6S still performs well when compared to the iPhone 12, it is much faster than I would have expected compared to the iPhone 12 when you take into account the device is five years old. Apple does a good job of optimizing its iOS software to run on older devices.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals