Speed Test: iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11 (Video)

We have already seen a battery life test video for the new iPhone 12 and now we have a speed test video of the iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11.

Apple’s new iPhone 12 is powered by the A14 Bionic processor, the iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic processor, lets find out which handset is the fastest. Both handsets also comes with 4GB of RAM.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there does not appear to be much of a performance improvement on the new iPhone 12 over last years iPhone 11. If you already own the iPhone 11 then it looks like there will not be much point upgrading to the iPhone 12 unless you want its bew features.

It will be interesting to see how the other new iPhones perform, particullarly the iPhone 12 Pro Max when it launches next month.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals