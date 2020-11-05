Speed Test: iPhone 12 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Video)

Apple recently launched its new iPhone 12 Pro smartphone and now we have a speed test of the iPhone 12 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

In the video below from PhoneBuff, the new iPhone 12 Pro is put head to head with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, lets see which of the two handsets is the fastest.

The two handsets have different specifications, the iPhone 12 Pro is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and it comes with 12GB of RAM, which is double that of the iPhone.

As we can see from the video the new iPhone 12 Pro was the fastest out of the two handsets in the first round.

In the second round the iPhone 12 Pro was even faster and it managed to beat the Note 20 Ultra, so it looks like the new iPhone 12 Pro is the fastest of the two handsets.

Source & Image Credit: PhoneBuff

