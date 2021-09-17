Speed Test: iOS 15 Release Candidate (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 15 Release Candidate, this is basically the final beta version of iOS 15. This should be the exact same version of the software that Apple will release to everyone next week.

Now we get to find out if there are any speed improvements in the iOS 15 Release Candidate over the current version of iOS.

The video below from iAppleBytes puts the new iOS 15 RC side by side with iOS 14.8 on a number of different iPhones. If you want a specific device the iPhone SE is up first, followed by the iPhone 6s at 06:14, the iPhone 7 at 12:07, the iPhone 8 at 17:52, the iPhone XR at 23.33 and the iPhone 11 at 28:25.

As we can see from the video there do not appear to be any major speed improvements in the new iOS 15 RC over the iOS 14.8 software in terms of the boot up times or in the apps. This is not expected to change with the final version of iOS 15.

Apple has confirmed the release date of iOS 15, the software will be released next Monday the 20th of September, we will have more details about the software then. We are looking forward to this update as it will bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone.

Source iAppleBytes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals