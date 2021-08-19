Speed Test: iOS 15 Beta 6 vs iOS 14.7.1 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 15 beta 6 and now we have a speed test video of iOS 15 Beta 6 vs iOS 14.7.1. In the video below we get to find out if there are any speed improvements in the new beta.

There are a number of devices tested in the video and this includes the iPhone SE which is up first, this is the followed by the iPhone 6S at 06:19, the iPhone 7 at 11:59, the iPhone 8 at 17:34 and the iPhone XR at 23:09, finally we have the iPhone 11 at 28:42.

As we can see from the video in the iPhone SE test the device running iOS 14.7.1 booted up first, there do not appear to be any speed improvements.

In the test with the iPhone 6S the handset running iOS 14.7.1 also booted up slightly quicker, there are no speed improvements in the apps.

With the iPhone 7 the two handsets appear to have booted up at the same time, there were no speed improvements in the range of apps tested.

The iPhone 8 running the iOS 14.7.1 software was the first device to boot up, there were also no speed improvements in the apps.

In the speed test with the iPhone XR the device running the new iOS 15 beta 6 was the first handset to boot up. There were no major speed improvements in the apps.

In the final speed test with the iPhone 11 the device running the iOS 14.7.1 softwarewas the first to boot up, there are no noticeable speed improvements in the apps.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals