Speed Test: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are two of the most highly anticipated flagship smartphones in the market. Both devices boast innovative technology and impressive specifications, making them top contenders for users seeking the best performance and speed. In the video below, Nick Ackerman delves into various aspects of these phones to help you understand how they stack up against each other.

When it comes to raw speed and performance, both the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the S24 Ultra deliver exceptional results. However, there are subtle differences that may sway your decision based on your specific needs and preferences. Let’s explore the key areas where these devices shine.

Boot-Up Speed and Biometrics

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL has a slight advantage in terms of boot-up speed, allowing you to start using your phone faster. If quick access is a priority for you, the Pixel’s faster boot times may be a deciding factor. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra takes the lead in fingerprint unlocking, especially with its ability to unlock the device even when the screen is off. Both phones offer efficient face unlock features, ensuring quick and secure access to your device.

Pixel 9 Pro XL has faster boot-up times

S24 Ultra offers quicker fingerprint unlocking, even with the screen off

Both phones provide efficient face unlock features

General Software Speed and User Experience

In day-to-day use, both the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the S24 Ultra deliver smooth and responsive experiences. The Pixel features a cohesive design, with quick toggles that seamlessly match its distinctive camera bar. Samsung has made significant improvements to its animations and overall software fluidity, resulting in a polished and intuitive user interface.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL introduces a new weather app with unique animations, adding a touch of novelty to the user experience. On the other hand, the Samsung Internet browser includes a handy summarization feature for articles, allowing users to quickly grasp the main points without reading the entire piece.

Both phones offer smooth and responsive user experiences

Pixel 9 Pro XL features a cohesive design with quick toggles matching its camera bar

Samsung has improved animations and software fluidity for a polished interface

Pixel introduces a new weather app with unique animations

Samsung Internet browser includes article summarization for quick reads

Hardware Specifications and Performance

Under the hood, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is powered by a Tensor G4 chip and comes with an impressive 16GB of RAM. This combination ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance. The S24 Ultra, on the other hand, features a Snapdragon chip and 12GB of RAM, which still delivers excellent performance capabilities.

When it comes to app performance, the S24 Ultra generally takes the lead, loading apps faster than the Pixel 9 Pro XL. However, both phones handle demanding tasks and multiple apps with ease, thanks to their powerful hardware and optimized software.

Pixel 9 Pro XL: Tensor G4 chip and 16GB RAM

S24 Ultra: Snapdragon chip and 12GB RAM

S24 Ultra generally loads apps faster

Both phones handle demanding tasks and multiple apps efficiently

Gaming Performance and Display

For gaming enthusiasts, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra takes the crown. It loads games faster and provides a smoother gaming experience compared to the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The S24 Ultra’s superior gaming performance can be attributed to its optimized hardware and software integration.

Both phones feature impressive 6.8-inch displays, delivering immersive visuals. However, the S24 Ultra feels slightly larger due to its squared aspect ratio, which may appeal to users who prefer a more expansive screen for media consumption and gaming.

S24 Ultra offers faster game loading and smoother gameplay

Both phones have 6.8-inch displays

S24 Ultra feels larger due to its squared aspect ratio

RAM Management and Scrolling Experience

The Pixel 9 Pro XL holds a slight advantage in RAM management, thanks to its generous 16GB of RAM. It efficiently keeps apps in memory, allowing for quick switching between tasks. The S24 Ultra also performs well with its 12GB of RAM, supported by Samsung’s Good Lock module for optimized memory management.

When it comes to scrolling, both phones offer fast and smooth experiences. However, the Pixel’s Google feed feels marginally smoother compared to Samsung’s news feed, providing a more seamless browsing experience.

Pixel 9 Pro XL holds apps in memory slightly better with 16GB RAM

S24 Ultra performs well with 12GB RAM and Samsung’s Good Lock module

Both phones offer fast and smooth scrolling

Pixel’s Google feed is marginally smoother than Samsung’s news feed

Benchmark Scores and AI Capabilities

In benchmark tests, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra outperforms the Pixel 9 Pro XL. It achieves higher scores in both Geekbench and 3DMark benchmarks, indicating superior CPU and GPU performance. This makes the S24 Ultra a more powerful option for users who frequently engage in demanding tasks or require top-notch performance.

On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL excels in AI-based features, offering a cleaner and more intuitive Google experience. It leverages Google’s advanced AI capabilities to provide smart suggestions, enhanced camera features, and a more personalized user experience.

S24 Ultra scores higher in Geekbench and 3DMark benchmarks

S24 Ultra offers superior CPU and GPU performance for demanding tasks

Pixel 9 Pro XL excels in AI-based features and provides a cleaner Google experience

Summary

In conclusion, both the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are exceptional smartphones that cater to different user preferences. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is an excellent choice for those who prioritize a clean Google experience, superior RAM management, and a cohesive design. It also excels in AI capabilities, offering smart features and a personalized user experience.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the faster and more powerful option, delivering outstanding performance in app loading, gaming, and benchmark scores. It provides a feature-rich experience and caters to users who demand top-notch performance and versatility.

Ultimately, the choice between these two flagship devices depends on your specific needs and preferences. Whether you prioritize a clean Google experience or raw power and performance, both the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are excellent choices that push the boundaries of smartphone technology.

Source & Image Credit: Nick Ackerman



