Teno innovative speaker and light hits Kickstarter

Teno responds to different finger movements across its surface. No instructions needed. Simply break open the shell to turn on the light. Separate the shell fully to activate the speaker. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $240 or £184, offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Teno Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Teno project review the promotional video below.

“This project began with a walk in the forest. On this day a few years ago, I found myself surrounded by the sounds of nature, birds chirping and water streaming in the distance — without seeing where they were coming from. It felt magical. I went home and got to work. Teno is designed to delight. You crack it open to switch it on. It comes alive with intuitive finger gestures. Piece it back together to turn it off. The textured natural sand on the outside feels like you’re holding a piece of nature in your hands, while the hard inner shell provides the durability and precision that its technology requires.”

” I found myself inspired by kintsugi, the Japanese art of piecing together broken parts rather than throwing them away. The technology is unexpectedly revealed as you break the object and piece it back together. Teno is designed to be timeless. And unlike so many products marketed today, it develops the kind of patina that only makes it more beautiful over the years. At 5” in diameter, Teno fits neatly in the palm of your hand. It’s small enough to be portable but substantial enough to feel solid.”

Tap the center top surface to activate the dimmer. There are four levels of brightness to choose from. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official Teno crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

