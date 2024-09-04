The new SPARKLE Streamer 4K60 PCIe Capture Card is a catalyst for content creators and gamers alike. This advanced capture card offers unparalleled video capture and pass-through capabilities, making it an essential tool for anyone looking to elevate their streaming quality. With support for 4K@60Hz, 2K@120Hz, and FHD@240Hz, this capture card ensures that every detail of your gameplay is captured with stunning clarity.

4K60 PCIe Capture Card

The SPARKLE Streamer 4K60 PCIe Capture Card stands out in the market with its top-tier video capture and pass-through capabilities. Supporting resolutions up to 4K@60Hz, 2K@120Hz, and FHD@240Hz, this capture card ensures that your streams are of the highest quality. The card also supports various hardware compressions, including RGB444, YUV444, YUV422, and YUV420, to deliver exceptional video quality on both your pass-through monitor and streaming PC.

Dual-HDMI Input with Picture-in-Picture (PIP) Functionality

One of the standout features of the SPARKLE Streamer 4K60 PCIe Capture Card is its dual-HDMI input design, which enables powerful Picture-in-Picture (PIP) functionality. This allows users to connect a primary HDMI source, such as a gaming console, to Port 1 and a secondary source, like a webcam, to Port 2. The card then compresses these two input signals into a single video output, making it easy to create professional-quality streams with customizable frame adjustments.

Control with “Streamer Assistant” Software

To fully use the PIP functionality, the SPARKLE Streamer 4K60 PCIe Capture Card comes with the dedicated “Streamer Assistant” software. This tool gives users full control over their video inputs, allowing them to crop frames, adjust positions, and save personalized settings with ease. With “Streamer Assistant,” creating professional-quality streams becomes effortless.

Pricing and Availability

The SPARKLE Streamer 4K60 PCIe Capture Card is competitively priced, making it accessible for both amateur and professional streamers. It is available for purchase through SPARKLE’s official website and authorized retailers. Given its advanced features and ease of use, this capture card offers excellent value for money.

The SPARKLE Streamer 4K60 PCIe Capture Card is designed with user convenience in mind. It features a driver-free, plug-and-play setup, making it easy to get started right out of the box. The card is also compatible with mainstream software, including OBS and XSplit, ensuring seamless integration into your existing streaming setup.

The SPARKLE Streamer 4K60 PCIe Capture Card is a must-have for anyone serious about streaming. With its advanced video capture capabilities, dual-HDMI input design, and dedicated “Streamer Assistant” software, this capture card offers everything you need to create high-quality streams. Whether you’re a professional streamer or just starting, the SPARKLE Streamer 4K60 PCIe Capture Card is an excellent investment.

For those interested in other areas of streaming technology, SPARKLE also offers a range of products designed to enhance your streaming experience. From high-quality microphones to advanced lighting solutions, SPARKLE has everything you need to take your streams to the next level.



