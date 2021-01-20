Sound Blaster Z SE discrete sound card now available

Creative has unveiled a new soundcard to the range in the form of the high-performance PCI-e Gaming and Entertainment Sound Card and DAC priced at €100. Supporting goldplated connectors, speaker optimization technology, and digital content encoding the new Sound Blaster Z SE sound card is a Special Edition of the best-selling OG Sound Blaster Z, and comes with updated features designed for “effortless audio enjoyment”, says Creative.

Get started instantly with Gaming Profiles that have been optimized for games such as PUBG and Fortnite, or tweak the EQ settings further to make the profile truly yours. Choose from Creative’s list of pre-tuned Microphone EQs that compensates for your preferred headset’s built-in mic so you sound more natural and clearer while communicating. The multi-core Sound Core3D audio processor is designed to deliver high-quality, pristine audio without overstressing your primary CPU. This improves your overall PC performance, resulting in drastically superior audio and voice quality, and contributes to an overall enhanced acoustics performance.

“Don’t let your PC’s onboard audio dilute your audio enjoyment! With a signal-to-noise (SNR) of 116 dB that is 35.4 times better than your default audio, Sound Blaster Z SE delivers pristine audio clarity that is nothing short of impressive. It is also capable of delivering pure and unprocessed audio via Stereo Direct at an amazing bit rate of up to 24-bit / 192 kHz for high-definition audio quality.”

Source : Creative

