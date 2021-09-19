Relax, unwind and meditate with the Soul music box



Soul as a unique music box designed to help you relax, unwind and meditate using over 250 carefully crafted sounds providing sounds of the wilderness combined with a breathing light. SOUL is designed to play eight sets of natural sounds. All the sounds are recorded individually from the source of origination. The recordings are done using professional equipment and perfected by sound engineers.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $99 or £73 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Soul music box sounds can be mixed to help you meditate

– Alpha Wave: This mysterious but stress-relieving wave sound can boost your creativity and relive your pressure.

– Breeze: Gentle summer wind blowing outside your balcony. Recorded in extended loop for better immersion.

– Fireplace: The gentle smoldering sound of a charcoal fireplace at midnight.

– Rain: A refreshing springtime showers. Cooling rain drops landing gently on your roof.

– Thunder: Thunder striking through the sky from a distance. Sound is engineered such that it won’t “strike” too close.

– Stream: Claim running water of a fresh stream. Relax in the peace of nature.

– Birds: The cheerful sound of tweeting and chattering of birds.

– Bell: The ringing of a bell from a distance.

“Little did we know that life would come to a standstill, and we would have to work from home. While there was a time when people wanted to get out of their homes to cut the city noise and relax in nature. Listen to the soft gusts of wind… the pattering of the raindrops on the camper roof or even the crackling of the firewood while roasting marshmallows… we are now at a stage when these ambient sounds have become a distant memory in the past two years.”

If the Soul music box for meditation and relaxation successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Soul meditation music box project checkout the promotional video below.

“Refreshing your home ambience while you meditate, relax, work or even take a power nap, the SOUL ambient sound generator brings in the comforting sounds of the sea surf or the soothing sounds of a forest. Featuring high fidelity natural sounds that replace the urban noises, the SOUL helps you to fall into deep sleep quickly. The sounds also help you to calm down for your yoga routine and overall elevates your wellbeing. ”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the music box, jump over to the official Soul crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

