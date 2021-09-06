Space Pro professional DAC, preamp and streaming solution

Magic Pixel have once again taken to Kickstarter to launch their new high-end professional DAC, preamp and streamer which is designed and assembled by the Space Audio Team based in Europe. Equipped with two ES9038PRO chips, each with all eight of their DACs assigned to a single audio channel the compact streaming DAC preamp unit can achieve the lowest possible signal to noise ratio (-122dB) and highest achievable dynamic range (>138dB). The Space Pro MOS USB XE216 chip offers up to 2000 MIPS of realtime processing power, which allows us to do both Stage 1 and Stage 2 unfolding of the MQA audio materials, not only from USB, but also from the coaxial and optical SPDIF inputs.

Space Pro DAC for “absolutely realistic music”

The Space Pro is a revolutionary audio component consisting of a High-End MQA certified and DSD capable DAC, an extremely high quality and high linearity, fully configurable phono stage, a high power headphone amplifier and a preamplifier with user-replaceable operation amplifiers (op-amps) to custom tailor the resulting sound to the rest of your system.

“If you have bought any of our previous DACs, you have had a chance to hear the sound of the Sabre series digital to analogue converter chips manufactured by ESS Technology. We love this sound, and we love to cooperate with ESS Technology. That’s why it was a no-brainer to choose their current flagship chip, the ES9038PRO. This chip has eight internal DACs, so a single audio channel can be assigned to any number of these DACs. Even eight.”

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $2024 or £1499 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the Space Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Space Pro professional DAC project watch the promotional video below.

“If one wants to pipe audio from a computer to a DAC, the XMOS microcontrollers are the solution for completing this task at the highest possible quality, therefore we went for a 2nd generation XMOS USB XE216 chip. This tiny chip with its 16 cores offers up to 2000 MIPS of realtime processing power, which allows us to do both Stage 1 and Stage 2 unfolding of the MQA audio materials, not only from USB, but also from the coaxial and optical SPDIF inputs. “

“The ES9038PRO DAC sets a new standard for a truly immersive, high-resolution audio experience. As high resolution content is getting more popular, users are looking for equipment that fulfils the promise of a sound experience matching the artist’s original performance. The ES9038PRO DAC delivers on that promise enabling the highest quality sound possible, regardless of file format or device.”

Source : Kickstarter

