PicoPC 4K mini PC for gaming an more

If you are searching for a powerful 4K mini PC for gaming programming, travel and more then the new PicoPC created by the development team at XDO might be worth more investigation. The engineering team at XDO have equipped the tiny mini PC with the ability to run Windows 10 or Linux operating systems and powered the palm sized computer with an Intel 2.7GHz CPU supported by 8 GB of RAM and equipped with dual band wireless connectivity perfect for a wide variety of different applications.

PicoPC 4K mini PC for gaming features

Features of the PicoPC include an ultra small form factor desktop computer, easily fits most bags, far lighter than a desktop tower PC, Windows and Linux compatible, perfect for office or for work-from-home setups, all-around home entertainment center, Windows 11 ready, user-expandable storage, more USB ports than the competition, ultra silent active cooling system, large 360-degree LED power indicator and 4K UHD video output to name just a few. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $149 or £108 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Since working-from-home and home-schooling became the recent norm, many people have realized that there is nothing that fills that gap between a powerful desktop, and a laptop when it comes to productivity on-the-go. Mobile phones do not solve the problem of people needing to have a full-multitasking office computer setup while still being portable, since the amount of work one can do on smartphones is limited. If there are any, they are too bulky, too expensive, or both.”

Assuming that the PicoPC funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the PicoPC 4K mini PC project review the promotional video below.

“A tiny portable desktop PC. One that gets every job done and fills that void where mobile phones, tablets, and other mobile devices fail miserably. Pantera Pico PC ticks all the requirements, and meets all your portable office computing needs.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the 4K mini PC, jump over to the official PicoPC crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

