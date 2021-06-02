SOREE picture frame speaker

SOREE is a unique picture frame speaker equipped with a proprietary vibration technology, wireless connectivity and stereo sound. Easily display your favourite images or family pictures and benefit from rich and balanced acoustics that can reach all corners of your room. SOREE’s magnetic frame allows you to change the image with ease.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $559 or £395 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the SOREE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the SOREE frame speaker project view the promotional video below.

“SOREE is a customizable premium frame speaker to add that final touch to your bare walls, creating an ambience truly unique to your home. SOREE’s proprietary vibration mechanism allows the sound to reverberate evenly on a wide plain, producing rich and balanced acoustics that reach all corners of the room.”

“Use this to your advantage to switch up the energy of the room in seconds! SOREE lets you decide how you want to your home to look, making your sacred space all the more special.”

“We love music. But most speakers look too rigid and obnoxious. They just don’t fit in well with the rest of the space. That’s why we decided to reimagine how speakers look subtle, clean, but just as functional.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the frame speaker, jump over to the official SOREE crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

