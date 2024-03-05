How to access OpenAI Sora text-to-video AI video generator

OpenAI has released details on how to access its new and highly anticipated Sora text-to-video AI model, capable of generating amazing animations and videos from text prompts. Initially OpenAI is making Sora available to red teamers to assess critical areas for harms or risks. OpenAI is being very careful about who gets to use Sora. They’re only letting a few professionals and their own team try it out. Why? Because they want to make sure it’s used responsibly. They’re worried about the wrong people using it for the wrong reasons, so they’re taking their time to think about the best way to introduce Sora to the world.

Even though Sora isn’t out for everyone yet, it’s already causing a lot of talk about where video technology is headed. It’s so good at making videos from text that some people are comparing it to deepfake technology. You know, the kind that can make fake videos that look real. That’s why there’s a bit of worry about how this kind of tech could be misused and what that could mean for everyone.

How To Access Sora

Sora is becoming available to red teamers to assess critical areas for harms or risks. OpenAI are also granting access to a number of visual artists, designers, and filmmakers to gain feedback on how to advance the model to be most helpful for creative professionals. For more examples of what has already been created using the Sora AI video generator jump over to the official OpenAI website.

OpenAI Availability Announcement

“Introducing Sora, our text-to-video model. Sora is an AI model that can create realistic and imaginative scenes from text instructions. Sora can generate videos up to a minute long while maintaining visual quality and adherence to the user’s prompt.

We’re sharing our research progress early to start working with and getting feedback from people outside of OpenAI and to give the public a sense of what AI capabilities are on the horizon.

At this time, we don’t have a timeline or additional details to share on Sora’s broader public availability. We’ll be taking several important safety steps, including engaging policymakers, educators and artists around the world to understand their concerns and to identify positive use cases for this new technology.” – OpenAI Sora AI video generator The race is on in the tech world. Companies are trying to outdo each other by making their own versions of video-making AI like Sora. It’s an exciting time because it means we’re going to see some amazing advancements. But it also means that everyone’s trying to figure out how to stay ahead in the game. Now, think about the people who make a living from creating videos. They’re watching AI get better and better at doing what they do. It’s a bit scary for them because if AI can make great videos, what does that mean for their jobs? Artists, designers, and filmmakers are all paying close attention to these changes. They’re the ones who have to balance their creativity with the new tech that’s coming out. So, what does all this mean for the future of video creation? It’s clear that Sora is a big deal, and it’s just the beginning. There’s a lot to think about, like how to use this tech in a good way and how it’s going to shake up the industry. Everyone involved, from the creators of the AI to the people who use it, will have to work together. They’ll need to make sure that the videos we watch stay true to what’s real and that the people who’ve built their careers on making videos can keep doing what they love.



