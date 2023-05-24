Sony ZV-1 II vlogging camera unveiled (Video)

Sony has announced that it is launching a new vlogging camera, the Sony ZV-1 II is designed for content creators and it comes with a 1.0 type Exmor RS image sensor and a BIONZ X™ image processing engine, and ZEISS® Vario-Sonnar T* 18-50mm F1.8-4[i] lens.

With the 1.0-type Exmor RS™ image sensor (approximately 20.1 effective megapixels), BIONZ X™ image processing engine, and ZEISS® Vario-Sonnar T* 18-50mm F1.8-4[i] lens, the ZV-1 II allows for creators of many skill levels to enjoy sophisticated capabilities. From the 18-50mm[ii] wide angle lens which can frame everything from group selfies to narrow interiors or dynamic recordings of everyday scenes to the Multiple Face Recognition[iii], which recognises multiple faces and automatically adjusts to keeps all faces sharp and clear when taking selfie shots that include two or three people, the ZV-1 II is the advanced vlogging camera packed into a travel-size.

“The ZV-1 II is an exciting chapter for content creators and will be the go-to camera for many, including vloggers, social media influencers and short form video creators. With the newest vlog camera in the ZV series, we have taken requests from various users and included features that matter most to vloggers,” said Yann Salmon Legagneur, Head of Imaging Products & Solutions Marketing, Sony Europe. “We are striving to take feedback from our community to continue to expand and elevate our ZV series and the ZV-1 II does just that.”

You can find out more information about the new Sony ZV-1 II vlogging camera over at Sony at the link below, the device is available to pre-order in the UK for £870 and in the USA for $1,000.

Source Sony



