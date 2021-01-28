Geeky Gadgets

Sony Xperia Pro smartphone show off on video

Sony Xperia Pro

The new Sony Xperia Pro smartphone was announced yesterday, the handset retails for $2,4999 and it is designed to be used by video creators and content creators.

The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the design and also the features of this new smartphone.

The device comes with 5G mmWave and 5G Sub-6 for high speed data transfer and a dedicated HDMI connection and it features a 360 degree antenna design and more.

The new Sony Xperia Pro will be available for the hefty price of $2,499, as we can see from the video it is not designed to be used as an everyday smartphone for everyone, but for specific people like content creators.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

