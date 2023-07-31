Sony Xperia I V now available in the USA

The new Sony Xperia I V smartphone was made available to pre-order in the USA recently and now the handset is available to buy and it has started to ship out to customers who pre-ordered the device.

The handset comes with a 6.5-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3840 x 1644 pixels and the handset features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor, it also has 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB of storage.

Sony introduces the Xperia 1 V, the world’s firsta flagship smartphone equipped with a newly developed stacked CMOS image sensor with 2-layer Transistor Pixel. The Xperia 1 V is packed with Sony’s cutting-edge technology, meeting the high-level needs of creators, while at the same time, supporting future creators who want to shoot or deliver their content with pride. “The needs of our customers are always at the forefront of our product development and the possibilities for creation by both photo and video with Xperia 1 V are limitless,” says Gildas Pelliet, Head of IP&S, Sony Europe, “as our flagship smartphone it allows for the next level of content creation, viewing experience, gaming performance, battery life and audio capabilities.”

The Sony Xperia I smartphone is available direct from Sony and from Amazon in the USA and the device retails for $1,400, you can find out more information over at Sony at the link below.

