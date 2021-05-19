Sony Xperia Ace 2 smartphone gets official

The new Sony Xperia Ace 2 smartphone recently appeared on the Google Play Console and now the handset has been made official.

The Sony Xperia Ace 2 comes with a 5.5 inch LCD display that features a HD+ resolution and it is powered by a Helio P35 processor.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built in storage, there is also a microSD card slot if you need some additional storage.

The device is designed to be dust and waterproof and it comes with an IP68 rating, it also features an 8 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies.

On the back of the device there is a 13 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera, the device also comes with a 4500 mAh battery. The handset is launching in Japan and will retail for about $202.

Source GSM Arena

