Sony Xperia 5 IV now available on Virgin Mobile

The new Sony Xperia 5 IV smartphone is now available to buy with mobile carrier Virgin Mobile in the UK, last week we heard that it was also available with O2.

When you order the new Sony Xperia 5 IV on Virgin Mobile you also get a pair of the Sony LinkBuds S and prices for the handset to start from £32 a month.

As a reminder the handset comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The device also features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and it features HDR.

Other specifications on the handset include a range of high-end cameras, these include a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear of the handset.

On the front of the handset, there is a 12-megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video calls, on the back, there are three 12-megapixel cameras, one with a wide-angle lens, one with a telephoto lens, and one with an ultrawide lens.

You can find out more details about the Sony Xperia 5 IV and the range of plans available over at Virgin Mobile at the link below.

