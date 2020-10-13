Sony Xperia 5 II pre-orders start in the USA

The new Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone is now available to pre-order in the USA and the device will retail for $950 in the US.

The US version of the handset does not come with 5G, instead this handsets supports 4G LTE, the rest of the specifications are the same.

The handset comes with a Snapdragon 865 processor and 8GB of RAM, there are also two storage options 128GB and 256GB and it also comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The device features a 6.1 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 0180 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras and photography play a big part in this device, it comes with a wide range of adjustable camera settings, the cameras include a a triple camera setup with a 12 megapixel telephoto, a 12 megapixel wide camera and a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the device there is aan 8 megapixel camera for Selfies.

Source GSM Arena

