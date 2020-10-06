Sony Xperia 5 II gets reviewed (Video)

We recently saw an unboxing video of the new Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone and now we get to find out what the handset is like in a new review video from Marques Brownlee.

The handset comes with a focus on cameras and photography and it features an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies on the front.

On the back of the handset there is a triple camera setup with a 12 megapixel telephoto, a 12 megapixel wide camera and a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera.

It also comes with a 6.1 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 0180 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and 8GB of RAM, there are also two storage options 128GB and 256GB and it also comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage, there is also a 4000 mAh battery and Android 10.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

