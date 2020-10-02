Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone gets unboxed

The new Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone was made official recently and now we get to have a look at the handset in a new video from Unbox Therapy.

The new Xperia 5 II comes with a 6.1 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 0180 pixels, plus a Snapdragon 865, 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The device features an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a triple camera setup. This includes a 12 megapixel wide camera, 12 megapixel telephoto camera and a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera.

The new Sony Xperia 5 II also comes with a 4000 mAh battery and fast charging, it also has a fingerprint scanner and it comes with Android 10.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

