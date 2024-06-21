Sony Xperia 1 VI Gets Reviewed (Video)

Sony unveiled the latest addition to its flagship smartphone lineup, the Xperia 1 VI, last month and the handset features an array of significant updates and new features designed to appeal to creators, gamers, and multimedia enthusiasts. While the Xperia 1 VI comes with a premium price tag, placing it among other high-end smartphones like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra, it offers a compelling package for those who prioritize robust multimedia capabilities and gaming performance.

The Xperia 1 VI showcases a sleek and durable design, featuring a tactile glass back and edges with a lightweight finish. Available in black, platinum silver, and moody green, the device is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and offers IP68 dust and water resistance, ensuring it can withstand the rigors of daily use. The edge-mounted fingerprint sensor provides secure access, although the absence of face unlock may be a drawback for some users. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at Sony’s latest flagship.

One of the standout features of the Xperia 1 VI is its impressive 6.5-inch OLED display, which offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a departure from the previous 21:9 format. The display’s 120Hz refresh rate and front-facing stereo speakers combine to deliver an immersive viewing experience, while the Creator mode and full white balance control cater to those who demand precise color accuracy.

Under the hood, the Xperia 1 VI is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance for both gaming and general use. The device comes equipped with 256GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card, providing ample space for apps, photos, and media.

Running on Android 14 with Sony’s customizations, the Xperia 1 VI promises three OS updates and four years of security updates, giving users peace of mind regarding long-term support. While some minor bugs have been reported, such as YouTube lockups and Bluetooth issues, the overall software experience is robust and reliable.

The Xperia 1 VI’s 5,000mAh battery offers extensive usage time, allowing users to enjoy their favorite apps and media without constantly worrying about recharging. Although the charging speeds are average, Sony promises good battery health over four years, ensuring the device’s longevity for heavy users.

For photography and videography enthusiasts, the Xperia 1 VI’s camera setup is a major draw. The single camera app seamlessly combines photo and video modes, featuring Zeiss optics and XM T sensors. The new 48MP mode and improved HDR capture enhance photo quality, while the extended 85-170mm telephoto lens with macro mode and 12MP front camera with 4K video recording capability make it a versatile tool for content creators.

Audiophiles will appreciate the Xperia 1 VI’s high-res audio support and the inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature that has become increasingly rare among flagship smartphones. The Music Pro app aids in audio creation, while the front-facing stereo speakers, fine-tuned by Sony’s music team, deliver excellent sound quality.

Sleek and durable design with Gorilla Glass Victus and IP68 dust and water resistance

Immersive 6.5-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Creator mode

Powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB RAM for smooth performance

Versatile camera setup with Zeiss optics, XM T sensors, and extended telephoto lens

High-res audio support and 3.5mm headphone jack for audiophiles

In conclusion, the Sony Xperia 1 VI is a premium smartphone that caters to the needs of creators, gamers, and multimedia enthusiasts. While its high cost may be a consideration for potential buyers, the device’s robust feature set, impressive camera capabilities, and commitment to long-term software support make it a strong contender in the high-end smartphone market.

