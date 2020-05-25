Sony Xperia 1 MK II now available in Japan

The Sony Xperia 1 MK II is now available in Japan, the handset went on sale last Friday and it is coming to the US next month and is available to pre-order at the moment.

As a reminder the device comes with a 6.5 inch OLED display with a 4K resolution of 3840 x 1644 pixels and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor.

The device also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage, and it has a range of high end cameras.

On the back of the handset there are three 12 megapixel cameras for photos and videos, on the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat.

Source Xperia Blog

