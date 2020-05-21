Sony Xperia 1 Mk II now available to pre-order in the US

The Sony Xperia 1 Mk II is now available to pre-order in the US, the handset is available from B&H Photo, although there are no details on an exact launch date as yet.

The handset will be landing in Japan this week on the 22nd of May and the device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and 8GB of RAM, there is also 256GB of built in storage.

There is also a microSD card slot or extra storage and it comes with a 6.5 inch OLED display with a 4K resolution of 3840 x 1644 pixels. The handset has a range if high end cameras including an 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfie.

On the back of the device there are three 12 megapixel cameras, one standard camera, one telephoto and one ultra wide.

Source B&H, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals