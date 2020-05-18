Sony Xperia 1 MK II lands in Japan 22nd of May

The Sony Xperia 1 MK II smartphone was made official back in February and now the handset i launching in Japan on the 22nd of May.

The new Xperia 1 MK II will be available with mobile carrier au KDDI and it will cost 133,360 yen which is about $1,245 at the current exchange rate.

The handset comes with a 6.5 inch OLED display with a4K resolution of 3840 x 1644 pixels and it features a Snapdragon 865, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot which can take up to a 1TB card, the handset also comes with an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat, on the back there is a triple cameras setup with three 12 megapixel cameras, these include a 12 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel telephoto camera and a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera.

Source Xperia Blog

