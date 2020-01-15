Sony Wireless Shooting Grip design for its mirrorless cameras $140

Next month Sony will be launching their new Sony GP-VPT2BT Shooting Grip with Wireless Remote Commander specifically designed for their range of mirrorless cameras but also capable of being used with other brands of camera equipped with Bluetooth connectivity or even smartphones I guess.

The Sony Shooting Grip will be available to purchase during February for $140 throughout Europe, although no details have been released as yet by Sony on worldwide availability. As soon as more information is announced will keep you up to speed as always.

Sony explained a little more about their new Camera Shooting Grip. “Bluetooth wireless communication means that no connecting cables are required to transmit control signals from the grip to the camera. In addition to an overall grip design that keeps dust and moisture out, the absence of cables means that the camera’s connector covers can stay closed, for maximum system dust and moisture resistance. Attached to a compact or mirrorless interchangeable lens camera, this shooting grip offers outstanding hold and positioning versatility for still and movie shooting. Quickly and easily position the camera for subject or selfie stills or movies. A tilt function makes it easy to set the ideal camera angle for a wide range of subjects and viewpoints.”

Source: Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals