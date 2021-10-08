New Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones and WF-C500 wireless earbuds

Sony has this month introduced two new wireless additions to its range of audio equipment in the form of the over-ear WH-XB910N wireless headphones and WF-C500 wireless earbuds. The Sony wireless earbuds are priced at $100 and now available to preorder in black and white, black and green, and black and orange. The WH-XB910N wireless headphones are priced at $250 and are now available to preorder in black, blue and gray.

Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds

With our Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), high frequency sound and fine fade-out sound are restored to the track for a more authentic listening experience. You can also tailor music to your own taste using the EQ setting on the Sony | Headphones Connect app. When an original music source is compressed, it loses the high-frequency elements that add detail and richness to a track. Our Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) faithfully restores these to produce high-quality sound that’s closer to the original recording.

Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones

The WH-XB910N noise cancelling headphones enhance all your low-end frequencies for exceptional bass. A dedicated bass duct on the headphone housing and increased air-tightness between the driver units and eardrums help to create precise, punchy rhythms that lift every track. Yet these wireless headphones also maintain vocal clarity for a wonderfully rich, well-rounded listening experience.

Source : Sony : Sony 2

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals