Sony LinkBuds S Earth Blue headphones unveiled

Sony has unveiled a new version of the LinkBuds headphones, the Sony LinkBuds S Earth Blue, and the headphones are designed to be environmentally friendly as they are made from recycled materials.

The new Sony LinkBuds S Earth Blue is made from a recycled resin material that has been made from the plastic water bottles used in watercoolers.

The comfortable LinkBuds S will be available in a new “Earth Blue” colour featuring parts of the body and case made using recycled resin materials generated from recycled plastic water dispensers[1]. The material was originally developed by Sony in pursuit of a new design expression with the aim of expanding the potential use of recycled materials from water dispensers and taking advantage of the adhesive properties. The resulting material on LinkBuds S “Earth Blue” creates a beautiful unique marble pattern, with each individual product designed to have a different pattern.

In addition to the “Earth Blue” model, the entire LinkBuds series also comes with plastic-free packaging and the headphones feature recycled materials from automobile parts[2], reflecting Sony’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its products.

You can find out more details about the new Sony LinkBuds Earth Blue over at Sony at the link below, $2 from every pair sold will be donated to Conservation International.

Source Sony



