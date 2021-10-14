Sony has launched their new zoom lens with video creators in mind in the form of the Sony FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II zoom lens. Offering photographers and videographers an advanced optical design, with an F2.8 aperture and a new 11-blade aperture unit.

The zoom lens offers a minimum focusing distance of just 1.32 ft (0.4 m) at 70 mm and 2.69 ft (0.82 m) at 200 mm. The FE 70–200 mm F2.8 GM OSS II zoom lens features a XA element manufactured to 0.01-micron surface precision suppresses onion ring bokeh and the new aperture unit helps to deliver natural circular bokeh, “close-up bokeh is superb too” says Sony.

Sony FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II zoom lens

“Flexible focus control is provided by features such as Full-time DMF, Linear Response MF and a focus-range limiter. An aperture ring with switchable clicks and an iris lock provides extra exposure control. MODE 1, MODE 2 and MODE 3 optical image stabilization ensure sharp images and a dust and moisture resistant design plus fluorine-coated front element maximize reliability in tough environments.

The full force of Sony’s latest lens technology brings stunning resolution and exquisite bokeh together in the world’s lightest large-aperture G Master telephoto zoom lens. With significantly evolved AF performance, the FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II delivers the full potential of today’s advanced still and movie camera bodies.”

Source : Sony

