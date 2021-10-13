Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f3.5-6.3 VR high-power zoom lens introduced

Nikon has today introduced its new high-power zoom lens in the form of the NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR offering a focal-length range of 18 to 140 mm or an angle of view is equivalent to that of a 27-210 mm lens when converted to 35mm/FX format. Providing a camera lens perfect for capturing a wide variety of subjects with “high portability, from landscapes to portraits, for both stills and videos” says Nikon.

“The NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR, an approx. 7.8x high-power zoom lens, realizes extremely high portability with a total length of approx. 90 mm*1 and weight of approx. 315 g. Its wide focal-length range makes the lens ideal for capturing a great variety of subjects during travel as well as for shooting daily snapshots. The NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR achieves consistent high resolution, regardless of focal lengths or shooting distances, making it a perfect lens for both still shooting and video recording.”

Features of the Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR zoom lens

– The short minimum focus distance of 0.20 m at the maximum wide-angle position is ideal for close-up shots.

– The maximum reproduction ratio of 0.33x at the maximum telephoto position enables rendering of subjects in large size.

– Equipped with an optical vibration reduction (VR) mechanism that provides camera shake compensation equivalent to a 5.0-stop increase in shutter speed.

– High resolution is achieved consistently across the entire zoom range.

– Ideal for video recording with effectively reduced shifting of focus when zooming in/out and shifting of angle of view when adjusting focus.

– Selected functions can be assigned to the control ring for comfortable shooting of stills and videos.

– Fast, precise and quiet AF operation is attained with the employment of an STM (stepping motor).

– Designed with consideration for dust- and drip-resistant performance, enabling users to take it anywhere with greater confidence. (Perfect dustproof and waterproof performance is not guaranteed under all conditions.)

“Its short minimum focus distance of 0.20 m at the maximum wide-angle position makes it an optimal lens for capturing dynamic close-up shots such as tabletop photography. The lens also realizes high vibration reduction performance with an effect equivalent to a 5.0-stop*2 increase in shutter speed, which allows users to concentrate on their work, even during telephoto shooting or in low-light situations where camera shake is likely to occur.”

