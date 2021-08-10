Sonobo wireless earbuds offer “breathtaking audiophile sound”

Sonobo has created a new pair of audiophile wireless earbuds featuring target noise cancellation, hearing safety and more. Sonobo say they have created the “most advanced earphones on the market featuring breathtaking audiophile sound”. “Loaded with many new innovative features, we promise these are the best earphones you will ever own”. Features include new selective noise cancelling technology, remote noise cancelling, Voice Boost mode, Awareness Mode, GunSonics, adjustable side tone, support for Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and more.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $96 or £71 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Sonobo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Sonobo wireless earbuds project review the promotional video below.

“When we say that Sonobo delivers the most amazing sound you’ve ever experienced, we mean that you’re going to hear the music the way the artist intended for you to hear it – full, warm, brilliant, immersive sound without overblown bass and boosted high-mids. We’re offering you earphones specifically designed for the palates of sound engineers, but made available to the public.”

“In fact, we have so many innovative, game-changing features, we can truly say that Sonobo is the most amazing listening experience you’ve ever had. In the true spirit of crowdfunding, our line of Sonobo earphones are priced to reward backers for supporting exciting, genuinely new innovation that will otherwise not make it to the public.”

“Sonobo One are the first in a very special range of feature-rich, premium earphones engineered to deliver best in class audio while protecting users with an unobtrusive safe listening system. In fact Sonobo are the first earphones to track and show your remaining Safe Listening Time based upon how loud your music is, how long you’ve been listening to it, and how sensitive your ears are to the frequencies of the music you’re listening to”

Source : Kickstarter

