WG-1 active noise cancellation wireless earbuds

WG Audio has created a new pair of active noise cancelling (ANC) true wireless earbuds equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and IPX 5 protection rating. Depending on your situation and audio you are listening to, whether you are at the gym, running or commuting to work the WG-1 ANC wireless earbuds allow you to personalize the active noise cancelling effect to suit your needs and audio preferences. Enabling you to easily switch between ambient sound control mode and the pure cancellation mode. Built with this BES2300zp chipset, the WG-1 supports both ANC and AAC/SBC codecs to achieve lossless sound quality and seamless audio transmission. “There are only a few chipsets that can support active noise cancelation while delivering lossless sound quality. Of them, the BES2300zp is the latest and the best” explain the engineers at WG Audio.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $99 or £72 (depending on current exchange rates). If the WG-1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the WG-1 ANC wireless earbuds project view the promotional video below.

“While many ANC earphones simply mimic the generic earphone style, we are here to introduce a completely new take on mobile music enjoyment. We designed the WG-1 to combine class-leading noise-canceling technology, the immersive acoustic performance of the audiophile world, and the freedom of a TWS design. On top of that, the ergonomic shape provides a secure and comfortable fit. Certified IPX5 waterproof, you can feel free to wear the earbuds anywhere, from the gym to long jogs in the rain.”

“Adopting the innovative Active Noise Cancellation Technology, the WG-1 can automatically recognize and capture the environment noise, and then deliver noise reduction up to 25dB. Combined with the powerful 10mm dynamic driver, which generates accurate anti-noise sound signals, the WG-1 ANC earbuds are ready to bring the tranquility and purity to your favorite soundtracks. No matter whether you are sitting in the crowded metro, eating in a noisy restaurant, or resting on a plane, you can enjoy pure crystal clear music whenever you like.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the ANC wireless earbuds, jump over to the official WG-1 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

