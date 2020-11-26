Some M1 MacBooks and Mac Mini owners having Bluetooth issues

Apple recently launched their new M1 powered Macs, this included the Mac Mini, a new MacBook Air and new MacBook Pro.

Now some owners are reporting issues with Bluetooth on some of these new M1 powered Macs, the issues appear to be happening with all models of the new M1 Macs.

It appears that some owners of these new M1 Macs are having Bluetooth connectivity problems, the issues appear to be affecting the new Mac Mini the most.

As yet there are no details on whether this issues is related to hardware or software, hopefully the issue will be software related and Apple can fix it with a software update.

