How to photograph the upcoming total solar eclipse 2024

As the date of the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, approaches, photographers of all levels of experience are presented with the opportunity to document one of nature’s most stunning displays across America. Capturing the eclipse requires preparation and knowledge, and this guide aims to equip you with the necessary information to photograph the event with confidence. Jeff Geerling who has successfully captured fantastic photographs of a previous eclipse explains his method and others on how you can use different methods to photograph the solar eclipse.

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, United States, and Canada.

Sun Safety

First and foremost, safety should be your top priority. The intense rays of the sun can cause serious damage to both your eyes and camera if proper precautions are not taken. It is crucial to use solar filters that are specifically designed for cameras to prevent any harm. For those who are mindful of their budget, creating a filter with Baader AstroSolar film is a cost-effective option, though it must be made with great care to ensure it provides sufficient protection.

When it comes to camera settings, manual control is key to obtaining the best images. Using a low ISO setting will help reduce graininess in your photos, and selecting the right aperture is important for keeping your images sharp. The exposure time will need to be adjusted as the eclipse progresses, so staying alert and ready to change settings is important. A reliable tripod is also necessary to prevent any movement that could blur your photos during the longer exposure times needed, especially when capturing the finer details of the sun with a zoom lens.

Photographing a total solar eclipse

Another technique that can be incredibly useful is exposure bracketing. This involves taking multiple shots at different exposure levels. This way, you can capture the wide range of light levels during the eclipse, from the brighter partial phases to the moment of totality when the sun is completely covered and the sky grows dark enough to see stars and planets. Jeff Geerling explains more about his experiences capturing the previous total solar eclipse and how you will be photographing the upcoming 2024 solar eclipse.

For those who are more technologically savvy, there are advanced options like using a Raspberry Pi-based system to automate the process of taking high-resolution images of the eclipse. These setups can be complex, but they offer a way to document the eclipse without having to manually control the camera. Even if you can’t make it to the path of totality, there are still ways to be part of the event. Organizations such as NASA will be streaming the eclipse live, which can be an excellent educational resource for anyone interested in learning more about eclipse photography or preparing for future eclipses.

How to capture the total solar eclipse

Photographing a total solar eclipse, such as the one expected in 2024, presents a unique opportunity for both amateur and professional photographers to capture one of nature’s most awe-inspiring phenomena. This guide will walk you through the essential steps, equipment, and considerations to successfully photograph the eclipse, combining technical advice with practical tips to ensure you get the best possible shots.

Understanding the Eclipse Phases

Partial Phase : This is when the moon starts moving over the sun, gradually covering it. During this phase, it’s crucial to use a solar filter to protect your camera and eyes.

: This is when the moon starts moving over the sun, gradually covering it. During this phase, it’s crucial to use a solar filter to protect your camera and eyes. Totality : This occurs when the moon completely covers the sun, revealing the solar corona. It’s safe to remove the solar filter during this brief period to capture the corona’s intricate details.

: This occurs when the moon completely covers the sun, revealing the solar corona. It’s safe to remove the solar filter during this brief period to capture the corona’s intricate details. Partial Phase (again): As the moon moves away, the sun begins to reappear, requiring the reattachment of the solar filter until the eclipse ends.

Equipment Checklist

Camera : A DSLR or mirrorless camera with manual mode capabilities is ideal for eclipse photography.

: A DSLR or mirrorless camera with manual mode capabilities is ideal for eclipse photography. Lens : A telephoto lens (200mm or greater) is recommended for close-up shots of the eclipse phases. For totality, a wider lens can capture the landscape under the darkened sky.

: A telephoto lens (200mm or greater) is recommended for close-up shots of the eclipse phases. For totality, a wider lens can capture the landscape under the darkened sky. Solar Filter : Essential for photographing the partial phases to protect your camera sensor and eyes.

: Essential for photographing the partial phases to protect your camera sensor and eyes. Tripod : A sturdy tripod is crucial for stability, especially for long telephoto lenses.

: A sturdy tripod is crucial for stability, especially for long telephoto lenses. Extra Batteries and Memory Cards: Eclipse photography can be battery and storage intensive.

Preparing Your Camera

Focus : Autofocus may struggle with the dim light during totality. Practice manual focusing on distant objects in advance.

: Autofocus may struggle with the dim light during totality. Practice manual focusing on distant objects in advance. Exposure Settings : Start with ISO 100, aperture f/8, and a shutter speed of 1/500 for the partial phases with a solar filter. During totality, remove the filter and adjust exposure settings to capture the corona’s detail. Experiment with ISOs between 400 and 1600, shutter speeds from 1/500 to 1 second, depending on the corona’s brightness and desired detail level.

: Start with ISO 100, aperture f/8, and a shutter speed of 1/500 for the partial phases with a solar filter. During totality, remove the filter and adjust exposure settings to capture the corona’s detail. Experiment with ISOs between 400 and 1600, shutter speeds from 1/500 to 1 second, depending on the corona’s brightness and desired detail level. Bracketing: Use exposure bracketing to capture a range of exposures, especially during totality, to ensure you get a well-exposed shot of the corona and any surrounding stars.

Practice and Planning

Scout Your Location : Choose a location within the path of totality to experience the full eclipse. Ensure your view is unobstructed and consider the sun’s position in the sky during the eclipse.

: Choose a location within the path of totality to experience the full eclipse. Ensure your view is unobstructed and consider the sun’s position in the sky during the eclipse. Weather Considerations : Monitor the weather forecast and have a backup plan. Cloud cover can obstruct your view of the eclipse.

: Monitor the weather forecast and have a backup plan. Cloud cover can obstruct your view of the eclipse. Practice Shots: Practice taking photos with your solar filter and adjusting settings quickly. Familiarize yourself with switching from filtered to unfiltered shooting for totality.

Safety First

Eye Protection : Never look directly at the sun without proper eclipse glasses, except during totality.

: Never look directly at the sun without proper eclipse glasses, except during totality. Camera Protection: Always use a solar filter on your lens when photographing the sun outside of totality to prevent damage to your camera sensor.

Creative Considerations

Composition : Consider including interesting foreground elements to add context to your eclipse photos. This can add a unique touch that distinguishes your images.

: Consider including interesting foreground elements to add context to your eclipse photos. This can add a unique touch that distinguishes your images. Experiment: Totality is a great time to experiment with different settings, including capturing the “diamond ring” effect just before and after totality.

Post-Processing

Editing : Use photo editing software to enhance details, adjust exposure, and combine images for a dynamic range of the eclipse’s phases.

: Use photo editing software to enhance details, adjust exposure, and combine images for a dynamic range of the eclipse’s phases. Share Your Work: Consider sharing your eclipse photos with online communities or local photography groups to get feedback and learn from others’ experiences.

Photographing the 2024 total solar eclipse is an endeavor that requires careful preparation, the right equipment, and a willingness to face the technical challenges and unpredictable nature of the event. By adhering to these guidelines, you will be well-prepared to capture the breathtaking phenomenon of the eclipse and achieve a remarkable feat in your photography pursuits. Learn more about the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse over on the NASA website.



