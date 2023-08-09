SPARK iPhone camera controller helps improve your photos

SPARK fedatures an intuitive, user-friendly design offering a unique iPhone camera controller. With its sleek and compact form, nestles comfortably in the palm of your hand, enabling you to navigate its features with ease and unleash your creativity wherever you may be. SPARK empowers you to tailor your settings and experiment with a variety of shooting modes, ensuring that each image captured is a true reflection of your unique artistic vision.

SPARK is not just a camera controller; it’s a tool that allows users to customize settings and experiment with different shooting modes to create unique images. It’s like having a professional photography studio in the palm of your hand. With SPARK, users gain full control over their iPhone’s camera, complete with DSLR-like buttons. This means that users can adjust settings such as ISO, white balance, and focus to capture the perfect photo every time. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $99 or £78 (depending on current exchange rates).

SPARK

“Unleash your inner photographer and elevate your creative potential with SPARK, the ultimate camera companion. Designed with precision and innovation, SPARK empowers you to capture stunning moments like a professional. Its cutting-edge features and advanced technology make it easier than ever to achieve breathtaking photos and videos with exceptional clarity and detail.”

SPARK offers Long Exposure modes that allow you to capture breathtaking photos of the night sky, majestic waterfalls, and mesmerizing light trails. With the ability to adjust exposure settings for extended durations, SPARK’s Long Exposure feature empowers you to create stunning images in a variety of lighting conditions. Whether you’re stargazing under a moonlit sky, witnessing the graceful flow of water, or capturing the dynamic movement of light, SPARK’s Long Exposure modes enable you to unleash your creativity and capture captivating moments with ease. With SPARK, you can elevate your photography and bring out the beauty of these scenes through the power of Long Exposure.

iPhone camera controller

“Immerse yourself in the beauty of nature and capture its wonderful moments with the convenience of your iPhone. SPARK takes your photography to new heights by utilizing its integrated light sensor, which detects the subtle nuances of ambient light, including the dramatic and elusive lightning strikes. With this innovative feature, SPARK empowers you to seize the perfect moment and capture stunning lightning photos right from your smartphone. “

SPARK’s brilliance lies in its ability to provide full control over your iPhone’s camera through DSLR-like buttons. This allows you to fine-tune settings such as ISO, white balance, and focus, ensuring that you capture the perfect photo every time. Whether you’re shooting in low light conditions or aiming to encapsulate a specific mood or atmosphere, SPARK’s advanced manual controls grant you the power to customize your photos to your exact specifications. Designed with comfort and ease of use in mind, SPARK makes capturing stunning photos with your iPhone a breeze.

Assuming that the SPARK funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2024. To learn more about the SPARK iPhone camera controller project take in the promotional video below.

“No more missed opportunities or relying on specialized equipment – SPARK ensures that you’re always prepared to document those awe-inspiring flashes of nature’s power. So, whether you’re chasing storms, exploring nocturnal landscapes, or simply marveling at the majestic display of lightning, SPARK enables you to embrace the magic of the moment and immortalize it with the exceptional capabilities of your iPhone. Unleash your creativity, master the art of lightning photography, and create captivating images that truly showcase the wonders of nature.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the iPhone camera controller, jump over to the official SPARK crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals